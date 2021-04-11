Spread the love

Local News

The Orland Park Public Library, 14921 S Ravinia Ave., once again brought back its Winter Wonderfest on December 9. (Supplied photos)

By Bob Bong | December 20, 2023

By Kelly White It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas at the Orland Park Library. The library, 14921 S Ravinia Ave., brought back its Winter Wonderfest. The winter celebration was a captivating event tailored for families and patrons of all age and marked the commencement of the Winter Reading Challenge and promised a delightful…

A view of Twain Elementary School from its northeast corner. The school’s name is mostly obscured by what appears to be years of accumulated grime. --Greater Southwest News-Herald photo by Tim Hadac

By Tim Hadac | December 20, 2023

. By Tim Hadac . Alumni angry over possibility A dustup over a possible name change for Garfield Ridge’s oldest elementary school appears to be straight ahead. Mark Twain Elementary School opened its doors at 51st and Linder in 1927 and still serves the community there. News of the possible name change was disclosed publicly…

Worth Police Chief Tim Denton (fifth from left) joins members of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force who were honored during the village board meeting Tuesday night. The task force was instrumental in solving the murder of Jonnie Angel Klein last month by two offenders who they identified the following day and were charged two days after that. (Photo by Joe Boyle)

By Bob Bong | December 20, 2023

By Joe Boyle Worth Police Chief Tim Denton said that the work of officers is often overlooked until their efforts receive headlines. Case in point was the work of the Worth police, detectives and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force who collaborated to solve a murder quickly that occurred in Worth last month. Jonnie…

reporter 12-19 second hate letter

By Bob Bong | December 20, 2023

By Nuha Abdessalam A Hickory Hills family that received a hate letter in October because they had a Palestinian flag on the front lawn has received a second letter, this time marked “Final Notice.” Lila Gaber, 35, whose family received the original letter on Oct. 24, found the typewritten letter while chatting with her husband…

CRRNH_PattiTyznik_102622

By Tim Hadac | December 18, 2023

. By Patti Tyznik Your correspondent in Clearing and Garfield Ridge (708) 496-0265 • ptyznik@gmail.com . Another year has passed us by; some moments joyous, others made us cry. A dear co-worker departed from this earth, while others await the joy of a new birth! We had warm winter days and dry summer nights; gigantic skeletons…

palos hills police logo

By Bob Bong | December 15, 2023

By Steve Metsch Palos Hills police confirmed Friday that a 40-year-old man commited suicide by hanging himself from a ComEd tower. The body of Caleb Palmbos, of Wheaton, was found around 7 a.m. Thursday, said a Palos Hills deputy chief who requested anonymity. “Suicide. It was confirmed by the medical examiner’s office this morning. By…

Abdelnasser Rashid takes the oath of office after winning his first term as state representative. He will seek re-election next year. (File photo)

By Bob Bong | December 15, 2023

By Bob Bong  The holiday season also marks the beginning of the 2024 election cycle in Illinois as candidates in the March 19 primary have already filed their petitions to run. The 2022 primary was moved to June, but next year’s primary is moving back to its traditional third Tuesday in March date. The biggest…

Jamie Calderon was sworn in as a police officer during the McCook village board meeting of Dec. 4. (Photos by Steve Metsch)

McCook hires a new police officer, holds Holiday Parade 

By Bob Bong | December 15, 2023

By Steve Metsch  McCook’s newest police officer is doing something he’s wanted to do since he was a kid. “Something I always wanted to do,” Jamie Calderon said after the village board unanimously approved his hiring at its Dec. 4 meeting. “Helping others” is why Calderon wanted to be a police officer. “Now that I…

Stickney Police Officer Rebecca Maday (from left), Mayor Jeff Walik, and Police Chief James Sassetti pose with award-winning K9 Ali. (Photo by Carol McGowan) 

Stickney’s K9 officer Ali comes home as Real Deal top dog

By Carol Mcgowan | December 15, 2023

By Carol McGowan  A large trophy sat on a front table at last week’s Village of Stickney regular board meeting, along with a smaller trophy in the shape of a paw. Towards the end of the meeting, Stickney Police Chief James Sassetti explained that they were given to K9 Ali that past weekend. Ali and…

biz 12-5 subaru of evergreen park

Subaru opens new dealership in Evergreen Park

By Bob Bong | December 15, 2023

By Joe Boyle Officials with Subaru had been eyeing the possibility of bringing a dealership to Evergreen Park for a long time. Now, the wait is over. The ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening officially took place on Dec. 7 at Subaru Evergreen Park, 3101 W. 95th St. “Evergreen Park has been great to work with,” said…

Members of Daisy and Brownie Troop 65782 received certificates of recognition and were honored at the Oak Lawn Village Board meeting Tuesday night. The scouts collected 1 million pop top pull tabs that they brought to the Ronald McDonald House. (Photo by Joe Boyle)

Oak Lawn residents receive gift of no higher taxes

By Bob Bong | December 15, 2023

By Joe Boyle Oak Lawn residents received an early Christmas present from the village — a budget with no tax increases. And that is a gift that also brings smiles to members of the Oak Lawn Village Board. “This budget prepared by the trustees and our staff has no increase to the tax levy,” said…

St. Albert the Great students make a donation to the AERO special education co-op. (Supplied photo)

St. Albert students donate to AERO therapeutic center

By Bob Bong | December 15, 2023

From staff reports In a heartwarming display of community spirit, students from St. Albert the Great School in Burbank came together to make a significant donation to Burbank’s New Therapeutic Center A Center Of Hope AERO Special Education Cooperative. Fifth-grade students collected donations and ordered therapeutic toys. Some students have siblings that attend AERO and their…

A photo from last year’s annual coat drive, led by 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares and GRNW President Al Cacciottolo. --Supplied photo

Sharing warmth this Christmas season

By Tim Hadac | December 13, 2023

. By Alexis Bocanegra Your correspondent in Clearing and Garfield Ridge (773) 949-1509 • grcl.alex23@gmail.com . ’Tis the season for giving and serving our community. With Thanksgiving behind us, one important thing to take away from the turkey dinner is gratefulness. There are many blessings that one can count around the dinner table and others…

Brighton Park residents gather at one of their last curbside press conferences at 38th and California before Governor JB Pritzker took action to halt construction of a migrant tent encampment. --Supplied photo

‘Work to be done’ in Brighton Park

By Tim Hadac | December 13, 2023

.  Some concerned about toxic soil disruption  . By Tim Hadac As Mayor Brandon Johnson scrapped plans to build a tent encampment for migrants at 38th and California last week, many Brighton Park residents celebrated, but only briefly. “This protest against City Hall was successful, and I’m joyful about that, but there is work to…

Brighton Park resident Raymond Lopez pauses for a photo before he files his nominating petitions at the Illinois State Board of Elections headquarters in Springfield. --Supplied photo

The 2024 ballot starts to take shape

By Tim Hadac | December 13, 2023

. Candidates file petitions  . By Tim Hadac Without a doubt, the campaign for president will draw the lion’s share of attention in 2024. But in that struggle’s shadow, candidates for other public offices have finished filing their nominating petitions. They now await the sometimes inevitable election-board challenges from their political opponents. On the Southwest…

GSWNH_MayorAtSolorio_121523

Planting hope at Solorio Academy

By Tim Hadac | December 13, 2023

.       Mayor Brandon Johnson last week joined 14th Ward Ald. Jeylú Gutiérrez to wield ceremonial shovels to mark the planting of trees in front of Solorio Academy in the Gage Park neighborhood. The trees were planted to honor the life and legacy of Rigo Padilla Pérez, Solorio’s postsecondary coach, who died last…

Screen Shot 2023-12-12 at 9.39.50 PM

Church carnival closing

By Tim Hadac | December 12, 2023

. Two Holy Martyrs’ Family Fest is finished  . By Tim Hadac Clearing’s last church carnival has folded its tents, apparently for good. The news came via a two-page announcement in the weekly parish bulletin of Two Holy Martyrs Parish. “This is a difficult decision that was not made abruptly nor rashly, wrote the Rev.…

Christmas decorations light up the sidewalk in front of Justice Village Hall. (Photos by Carol McGowan)

Justice lights village Christmas trees 

By Bob Bong | December 8, 2023

By Carol McGowan  Justice village officials spent a few minutes before their board meeting last week to celebrate the holiday season by lighting the village Christmas tree and other decorated trees in front of the village hall. Mayor Kris Wasowicz lit the tree and wished everyone a wonderful holiday season. After the tree lighting, the…

dvn 12-8 it's a wonderful life pop-up bar

Beds Plus to hold ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ pop-up bar in Brookfield 

By Bob Bong | December 8, 2023

George Bailey is coming to Brookfield for the Beds Plus third annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” pop-up bar. Come and get your wings from Nick to help those in need of “a couple of decent rooms and a bath.” Beds Plus works to reduce and end homelessness in your community. The pop-up event is set…

Residents packed the Willow Springs board room for the Nov. 27 meeting.  (Photos by Steve Metsch)

Consultant backs Willow Springs on zoning of LTHS parcel

By Bob Bong | December 8, 2023

By Steve Metsch  All for one and one for all was the theme of last week’s community meeting held at the Willow Springs Village Hall. Concerned residents, politicians from the village and surrounding communities joined in their opposition to any industrial development of a parcel of land in the village owned by the Lyons Township…

Illinois News

Prisoner Review Board releases final Illinoisan serving life sentence for ‘three-strikes’ drug offense

December 21, 2023

By BETH HUNDSDORFER Capitol News Illinois bhundsdorfer@capitolnewsillinois.com  For at least two hours of the ride home, Charles Collins feared someone was following his father’s car, looking to take him back to prison for the rest of his life. At an interstate rest stop between Western Illinois Correctional Center and Chicago, Collins said the reality of…

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block assault weapons ban as full legal challenges progress

December 20, 2023

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois phancock@capitolnewsillinois.com SPRINGFIELD – The U.S. Supreme Court issued two orders this week turning down requests to block enforcement of Illinois’ assault weapons ban while challenges to the law are still being heard in lower courts. On Wednesday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned down a request from Republican state Rep.…

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block assault weapons ban as full legal challenges progress

December 20, 2023

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois phancock@capitolnewsillinois.com SPRINGFIELD – The U.S. Supreme Court issued two orders this week turning down requests to block enforcement of Illinois’ assault weapons ban while challenges to the law are still being heard in lower courts. On Wednesday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned down a request from Republican state Rep.…

Illinois Supreme Court rules Chicago not liable for pothole on street not ‘intended’ for cyclists

December 20, 2023

By DILPREET RAJU Capitol News Illinois draju@capitolnewsillinois.com Bicyclists are nearly always “permitted” users of the road — but are only “intended” users of the road when bike lanes or signage are present, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled last week. That distinction means the city of Chicago is not liable for damages sustained by a bicyclist…

Public health officials urge caution around respiratory illnesses

December 19, 2023

By ANDREW ADAMS Capitol News Illinois aadams@capitolnewsillinois.com The Illinois Department of Public Health is advising Illinoisans to take precautions to avoid spreading respiratory illnesses as cases around the state and country are on the rise. IDPH issued a health alert last week to hospitals, long-term care facilities and local health departments advising the use of…

Capitol News Illinois, ProPublica to continue award-winning reporting partnership

December 19, 2023

ProPublica announced the addition of five new partner newsrooms and local journalists to its Local Reporting Network, including another two-year partnership with Capitol News Illinois. Through the partnership, CNI reporter Molly Parker will serve as an LRN fellow, co-publishing investigations with the two news outlets. Last year, Parker and her reporting partner at Capitol News…

ANALYSIS: Pritzker urges ‘careful’ approach as current-year surplus could be followed by deficit

December 15, 2023

By JERRY NOWICKI CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS jnowicki@capitolnewsillinois.com With Illinois lawmakers scheduled to return to legislative session in less than a month, a recent government fiscal forecast provides an overview of the budgeting landscape that awaits them.  The bottom line from the five-year forecast from the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget: The current fiscal year…

State regulators once again flex muscle in rejecting utilities’ grid plans, lessening rate hikes

December 14, 2023

By ANDREW ADAMS  Capitol News Illinois aadams@capitolnewsillinois.com CHICAGO – The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday curtailed proposed rate hikes and rejected grid plans from two major electric utilities, mirroring a series of bombshell decisions rendered last month that cut increases for Illinois’ four largest gas utilities.    The ICC rejected the pair of plans from…

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block assault weapons ban as full legal challenges progress

December 14, 2023

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois phancock@capitolnewsillinois.com SPRINGFIELD – The U.S. Supreme Court issued two orders this week turning down requests to block enforcement of Illinois’ assault weapons ban while challenges to the law are still being heard in lower courts. On Wednesday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned down a request from Republican state Rep.…

After pushing for law targeting ‘crisis pregnancy centers,’ attorney general backs off legal fight

December 13, 2023

By HANNAH MEISEL Capitol News Illinois hmeisel@capitolnewsillinois.com A little over six months after pushing Democrats in the General Assembly to pass a law targeted at limited services pregnancy centers, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has agreed in a legal filing to stop the state’s enforcement of it. Raoul’s decision to permanently halt enforcement of the…

